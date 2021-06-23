Colleen McLain Cochran, 91, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, June 21, 2021, at Bellaire at Stone Port Assisted Living and Memory Care.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
William “Bill” Low Falconer, 90, of McGaheysville, died Monday, June 21, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Marietta "Jane" Hancock, 87, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Susan Tallent Layman, 75, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Woodmont Center in Fredericksburg.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Robert Rives Locklin, 92, recently of Richmond, Va., and formerly of Franklin, W.Va., died Sunday, June 20, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.