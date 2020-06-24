Norma Delores Shull Andrews, 80, of Frankford, Del., and formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Eastern Shore Cremation & Funeral Service in Berlin, Md.
Paul Richard Cubbage, 86, of Stanley, died Monday, June 22, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Margaret Esther Jerome, 100, of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Dorothy A. Lehman, 88, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Esther Magdalena Rohrer, 91, of Hinton, died Monday, June 22, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Elaine Elizabeth Vance, 76, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
