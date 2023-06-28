Ruth Farmer, 96, of Edinburg, died Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Betty Lou Wilkins Wenger, 85, of Staunton, died Monday, June 26, 2023, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Rockingham.
