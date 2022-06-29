Dice Mallow, 83, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Monday, June 27, 2022, at Davis Medical Center in Elkins, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Pastor Anastacio “Basil” Marin, 62, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Linda Meadows Marks, died Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
Arrangements are by Clore-English Funeral Home in Culpeper.
Donald “Donnie” Lee Sager, 75, of Lost River, W.Va., died Monday, June 27, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
Nina Marie Swick, 73, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Monday, June 27, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home in Romney, W.Va.
