Betty Ann (Harmon) Burns, formerly of Rockingham County, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at her home in Broken Arrow, Okla.
Arrangements are by Floral Haven Funeral Home in Broken Arrow, Okla.
Virginia Margaret Holland, 98, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Kurt Daniel Miller, 57, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at the UVA Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Theodore “Ted” Phillips, 83, of Mount Crawford, died Monday, June 1, 2020.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Keith Wayne Shifflett, 58, of Elkton, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Doyle Williams, 51, formerly of Timberville, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Augusta Health Center in Fishersville.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral home in Broadway.
