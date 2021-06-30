Katie Teets Bradshaw, 28, of Winchester, died Friday, June 25, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, in Winchester.
Marissa Colleen Cox, 29, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, June 28, 2021, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Robert P. Czyzewski Sr., 80, formerly of Rockingham County, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Groton, Conn.
Arrangements are by Byles Memorial Home in New London, Conn.
Jaret Franklin Dever, 71, of Monterey, died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Nancy Harrold, 75, of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Forrest Ray Lambert, 85, of Baker, W.Va., died Monday, June 28, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
Shirley Blanche Malnar, 84, of Timberville, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Lawrence Welk Miller, 64, of Baker, W.Va., died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
Jessie James "Jim" Minnick, 86, of Dayton, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Donna Medberry Murphey, 90, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral home in Harrisonburg.
William "Billy" Herbert Reeves Jr., 44, of Port Republic, died Sunday, June 27, 2021.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.