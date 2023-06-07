Pauline Virginia Hensley, 93, of McGaheysville, died Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Brookdale in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Mary Ellen Wampler, 92, of Dayton, died Monday, June 5, 2023, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Richard Fuller West, 77, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, June 5, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
