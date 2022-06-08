Brenda Williams Andes, 73, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, June 6, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Bobby Lee Breeden, 82, of Staunton, died Friday, June 3, 2022, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton is handling arrangements.
Belvia Lockwood Hamilton Halterman, 98, of Mathias, W.Va., died Monday, June 6, 2022.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
Hervy William “Bill” Jennings, 75, of Radford, died Monday, June 6, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Clarine Bellard McCashin, 72, of Rockingham, died Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Kathy (Kaylor) Shifflett, 73, of Grottoes, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Grottoes.
