Angela Dawn Cubbage Burker, 44, of Ruckersville, and formerly of Page County, died Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Hollywood, Fla.
Amos Franklin Lam Jr., 62, of McGaheysville, died Monday, June 7, 2021, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Garland Reeves Life, of Roanoke, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at his home in Johnson City, Tenn.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Earl Stevens Mongold, 80, of Timberville, died Monday, June 7, 2021, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Rickie Lee “Rick” Reedy, 58, of Rockingham, died Monday, June 7, 2021, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Foster “Buzz” Woodrow Strawderman, 77, of Broadway, died Monday, June 7, 2021, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
