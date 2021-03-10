Mildred (Kline) Tingler Alt, 101, of Purgitsville, W.Va., died Monday, March 8, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Paul Holdaway, 88, of Mount Jackson, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at his home.
Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson is handling arrangements.
Wilson E. Ray, 61, of Monroe, Wis., and formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Newcomer Funeral Home in Monroe, Wis.
John Edward Ryan, 80, of Timberville, died Monday, March 8, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Audrey L. (Shreve) Swecker, 81, of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at her home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Dorothy Lee Wilson, 74, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Elby Cleveland Wilson, 101, of Weyers Cave, died Monday, March 8, 2021.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
