Carolyn Reedy Benner, 74, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, March 13, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Phyllis Jean Taylor Billhimer, 82, of Broadway, died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Jacqueline Delane Burner, 67, of Staunton, died Sunday, March 12, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Cecil Marion Crummett, 75, of Elkton, died Sunday, March 12, 2023, at UVA Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
Lowell Carson Landes of New Orleans, La., and formerly of Dayton, Va., died Feb. 23, 2023.
Michael Paul Miller, 46, of Charlottesville, died Monday, March 13, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Grottoes.
Ona L. Puffenbarger, 84, of Palm Bay, Fla. and Fort Seybert, W.Va., died Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Palm Bay.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Laurie Ann Randel, 67, of Broadway, died Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Lorene K. Shifflett, 66, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, March 12, 2023, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Shirley Ann Smith, 87, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Monday, March 13, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Robert Harman “Bobby” Taylor, 74, of Purgitsville, W.Va., died Sunday, March 12, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Lemuel Ray Whetzel, 88, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Nella’s at Autumn Lake Healthcare in Elkins, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
