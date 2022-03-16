Mary Frances (Gaines) Haliburton, 76, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home in Waynesboro.
Francis Price Houchens, 60, of Broadway, died Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at his home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Ivy Arlene Dove Mitchell, 91, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Bellaire at Stone Port.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ira H. “Bub” Propst, 96, of Franklin, W.Va., died Monday, March 14, 2022, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Paul Edward Wiseman, 73, of Rockingham, died Monday, March 14, 2022, at his home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
