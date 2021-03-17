Tammy Lynn Benson, 54, of Grottoes, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Donna Darlene Delawder, 60, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Ray E. Dovel, 86, of Elkton, died Monday, March 15, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Earl “Buzz” Hedrick, 85, of Riverton, W.Va., died Friday, March 12, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Gladys Coffman Hedrick, 88, of Bridgewater, died Monday, March 15, 2021, at Bridgewater Home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
James “Jim” Allen Melton, 75, of McGaheysville, died Monday, March 15, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Gary Wilson Painter, 74, of Harrisonburg, and formerly of Shenandoah, died Monday, March 15, 2021, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
William “Bill” Earl Showalter Jr., 81, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, March 15, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Mae Miller Sites, 84, of Cabins, W.Va., died Monday, March 15, 2021, at Garrett Memorial Hospital in Oakland, Md.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Peggy Elizabeth Biller Turner, 76, of Broadway, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
