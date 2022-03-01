Kenny Lee Brown, 34, of Bergton, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Fonda Rawley Cassidy, 61, of Mount Solon, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Alma “Jane” Flavin, 88, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Hantford Leroy Graham, Ed.D., of Bridgewater Retirement Community, died Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Ray Edward Pence, 92, of Shenandoah, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at his home.
Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah is handling arrangements.
Marina Ann Schofield, 57, of Annapolis, Md., and formerly of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Annapolis.
Arrangements are by John M. Taylor Funeral Home in Annapolis, Md.
David Wayne Tice, 69, of Weyers Cave, died Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
