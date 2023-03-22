David Ronald Fordham, 66, of Weyers Cave, died Monday, March 20, 2023, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Jane Christensen Hardin, 85, of Massanutten, died Friday, March 17, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Donna Jean Cook Nesselrodt, 80, of Dayton, died Monday, March 20, 2023.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
The Rev. Owen David Shank of Florida, and formerly of Rockingham County, died Friday, March 17, 2023.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Carrie Lee Swaim, 52, of Mathias, W.Va., died Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
David O'Neil Thomas, 76, of Elkton, died Monday, March 20, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Steve Edward Willis, 75, of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.