Linda Berg, 73, of Maysville, W.Va., died Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Madison Center in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
George Benjamin “Ben” Brockington, 86, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, March 22, 2021, at Woodland Park of VMRC.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Jeremy Michael Crawford, 39, of Timberville, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
John Lowell “Jake” Huffman, 95, of Rockingham County, died Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the Sunnyside Pannill Health Care Center.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
John Richard Martin, 92, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Robin Elizabeth Powell, 60, of Waynesboro, died Friday, March 19, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by McDow Funeral Home in Waynesboro.
Constance “Connie” Jewell Shifflett, 71, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Mark Wayne Vanmeter, 46, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Monday, March 15, 2021, in Cabins, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
