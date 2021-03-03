Pearl Duplantis Carroll, 94, of Timberville, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Harvey Eugene Hoover, 83, of Broadway, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Jerry Ann Jackson, 76, of Elkton, died Monday, March 1, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Roberta “Bobbie Ann” Pence Lawson, 56, of Elkton, died Monday, March 1, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Arvella Marie Turner, 82, of Onego, W.Va., died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.