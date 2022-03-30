Lillie Mae Carter, 96, of Weyers Cave, died Friday, March 25, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Bernice Lorraine Good, 91, of Luray, died Monday, March 28, 2022, at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Arlene Faye Simmers Kile, 87, of Timberville, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Shirley Dellinger Leake, 94, of Woodstock, died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home in Woodstock.
Deborah Kay “Debby” (Sampson) Lilly, 68, of Staunton, died Friday, March 25, 2022, in Staunton.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton is handling arrangements.
