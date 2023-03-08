Ruth Kling Alger, 92, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, March 6, 2023.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Mark Russell Eagle, 53, of Linville, died Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
David Karl Heatwole Goering, 53, of Dayton, died Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Linda Marie Freeman Hinegardner, 75, of Broadway, died Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at her home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Donald Warden Hott, 98, of Old Fields, W.Va., died Monday, March 6, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Jean Roller Houff, 97, of Bridgewater, died Monday, March 6, 2023, at Bridgewater Home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Keith Robert Houts, 70, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, March 6, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
John David Miller, 73, of Dayton, died Monday, March 6, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service.
Vivian Davis Seal, 93, of Elkton, died Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Faye Funk Spear, 93, of Rockingham, died Friday, March 3, 2023, at The Phoenix at Harrisonburg Assisted Living.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Bertha Louise Williams of Elkton, died Monday, March 6, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
