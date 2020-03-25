Glenn Russell Bodkin, 70, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Carol “Mouse” William Comer, 77, of Shenandoah, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Russell Edward “R.E.” Huffman Jr., 76, of Mount Crawford, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
Betty Lou Painter died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Robert C. “Bob” Parks, 79, of Scherr, W.Va., died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Robert Eugene Pratt, 74, of Broadway, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Linda Gale Weiss, 73, of Mount Sidney, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
