Terrie L. Armentrout, 57, of Elkton, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Kenneth Michael “Pete” Davidson, 55, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Louie Elzabeth (Pitsenbarger) Gutshall, 95, of Staunton, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Brookdale in Staunton.
Henry Funeral Home in Staunton is handling arrangements.
Hazel Helmick, 88, of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Envoy of Staunton.
Arrangements are by Obaugh Funeral Home in McDowell.
Phyllis Jeanette (Greenawalt) Miller, 76, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Marilyn Sims, 70, of Brandywine, W.Va., died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Anetha Diane Wiseman, 64, formerly of Mount Solon, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in North Carolina.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service.
