Elizabeth Jean Cave, 63, of Elkton, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Nathan Hess, 82, of Franklin, W.Va., died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Wayne E. Keister, 80, of Timberville, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Jeremy Ian King, 32, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Dallas Layne “Jake” Lofton, 83, of Dorcas, W.Va., died Monday, March 9, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Roger Lee Rexrode, 57, of Rockingham, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the home of his sister in West Virginia.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Loretta Marie Roach, 80, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Clara Arzone Turner of Broadway died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangement are by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson.
