William Joshua Clem II, 86, of Mount Solon, died Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Willow Estates Retirement Home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Kathy Sue Coleman, 69, of Broadway, died Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Robert Parker Hall, 71, of Rockingham, died Monday, May 10, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
John Edward May Sr., 72, of Mathias, W.Va., died Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Gregory Lynn Meadows, 51, of Elkton, died Saturday, May 8, 2021, at VCU Medical Center in Richmond.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
William "Bill" George Toth, 89, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, May 10, 2021, at the Center for Acute Hospice Care in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
David Edwin Wingfield, 53, of Bridgewater, died Friday, May 7, 2021, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.