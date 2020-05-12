Carlos Grant Good, 89, of Luray, died Monday, May 11, 2020.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Donald E. Good, 83, of Stanley, died Monday, May 11, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Ashton Bryce “Bubba” Mathias, 21, of Mathias, W.Va., died Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
Malcolm Lee Ramey, 76, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Shenandoah Terrace in New Market.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Stacey Dawn Seay, 52, of Mount Sidney, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital in Lexington.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Albert Clarence Taylor, 77, of Luray, died Saturday, May 9, 2020.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
