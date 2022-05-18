Olen Richard Ayers, 78, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the home of his daughter in Fisher, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Anthony Paul Cain, 40, of Broadway, died Monday, May 16, 2022, in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
