Loren Bryan, 80, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Wayne Gene Faber, 69, of Harrisonburg, Va., died Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
Arrangements are by the Cremation Society of Virginia.
Glenn Ray Isom, 74, of Elkton, died Monday, May 17, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
