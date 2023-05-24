James Willard Dean, 93, of Elkton, died Monday, May 22, 2023, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Twila Mae Hesse, 95, of Maysville, W.Va., died Monday, May 22, 2023, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Costendenos Nicklas “Deno” Katsorelos, 90, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, May 22, 2023, at home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Robert Addison Smith of Broadway, died Monday, May 22, 2023, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements
Robert Eugene “Bob” Toothman Jr., 81, died Monday, May 22, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Weldon Wayne Washington, 68, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
