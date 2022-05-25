Guy Franklin Didawick, 95, of Staunton, died Monday, May 23, 2022.
Arrangements are by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
Shannon Ellison, 41, of Alexandria, died Sunday, May 8, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Dr. Gabriel Tomás Meza Garcia, 90, of McGaheysville, died Monday, May 23, 2022, at home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Mark Neal Grandle, 60, of Singers Glen, died Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Forrest Albert Mitchell, 89, of Arlington, died Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
Malinda Carol Tingler, 56, of Circleville, W.Va., died Monday, May 23, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Diana Guyer Umbel, 75, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
