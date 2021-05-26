Mary Ruth “Ruth” Propst, 85, of Hinton, and formerly of Franklin, W.Va., died Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Nancy Jean Raffa, 72, of Port Republic, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton.
Dorothy Louise Shifflett, 84, of Elkton, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral home in Elkton.
