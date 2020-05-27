Penny Ellen Auville, 56, of Riverton, W.Va., died Monday, May 25, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harriosnburg.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home.
Mary Helen Simpson Blackwell, 90, of Ruther Glen, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
Cameron Glenwood Copp, 76, of Woodstock, died Monday, May 25, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Heishman Funeral Service Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch in Bowmans Crossing.
Jeffrey Kent Garbett, 74, of Darby, Mont., and formerly of Dayton, Va., died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Hamilton, Mont.
Arrangements are by Daly Leach Memorial Chapel in Hamilton, Mont.
Richard Joseph Kunz, 78, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Kristopher G. Martin, 34, of Franklin, W.Va., died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
Bonnie Lee Thayer, 59, of Brandywine, W.Va., and formerly of Sutton, W.Va., died Monday, May 25, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home.
James Mason Triplett Jr., 73, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, May 24, 2020.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Kenneth Eugene Turner, 84, of Rockingham, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Neff Charles “Nick” Turner Jr., 56, of Rockingham, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home.
Betty L. Vandevander, 86, of Leesburg, and formerly of Dayton, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Heritage Hall Leesburg.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
