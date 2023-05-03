Thelma Reedy Andes, 85, of Broadway, died Monday, May 1, 2023, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Wanda Mae Beard, 67, of McGaheysville, died Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at her home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Kimmera "Kim" Miley Brennan, 65, of Frederick, Md., died Sunday, April 30, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home in Frederick, Md.
James Jennings "Jamie" Mallow, 56, of Harrisonburg, and formerly of Upper Tract, W.Va., died Monday, May 1, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Loy Allen May Sr., 85, of Mount Jackson, died Saturday, April 29, 2023, at INOVA in Fairfax.
Arrangements are being handled by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Larry Edward Moyers, 80, of Elkton, died Monday, May 1, 2023, at Journey’s Crossing in Elkton.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Frank Joseph Zeuner, 38, of Stanley, died Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
