Nathaniel "Ned" Jay Kuller, 84, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, May 3, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ila Carroll (Shull) Losh, 89, of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at her home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Albert Thomas “Tommy” Newcomb, 84, of Snowy Mountain, W.Va., died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
Bettie Marie Via, 84, of Mount Sidney, and most recently of Birch Gardens Assisted Living in Staunton, died Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Arrangement are by Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton.
