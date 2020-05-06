Maida Itzel Aguirre-Solis Jones, 34, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at her home.
Kyger Funeral in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
William “Billy” Leonard Manor, 64, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Steven Lincoln Rodgers, 21, of Grafton, W.Va., and formerly of Petersburg, W.Va., died Friday, May 1, 2020, in Morgantown, W.Va., as the result of an automobile accident.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Royce Errol Thompson, 70, of Dayton, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Donald Gochenour Turner, 86, of Augusta, W.Va., died Friday, May 1, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Emily Louise Wooddell, 30, of Shenandoah, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
