Betty Herring Burke, 83, of Harrisonburg, and formerly of Elkton, died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
William James "Billy" Collins III, 48, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Glenn Lester Jenkins, 80, of Stanley, died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Ellen Michael Layman, 94, of Keezletown, died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ernest "Bo" Myers Reeves, 94, of Mount Solon, died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Betty Wayne Sherman, 73, of Rockingham, died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Reva Gale Shull, 88, of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Albert Lee Smith, 66, of Mount Solon, died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
