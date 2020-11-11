Michael Keith Arbogast, 64, of Moneta, and formerly of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory in Bedford.
Thomas Clifton Ault, 54, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the home of his brother and sister-in-law in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Oscar Perry Driver Jr., 77, of Staunton, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Ryan Patrick Harper, 42, of Manassas, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home.
Janina “Jean” Stephania Kozel, 97, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Brookdale Harrisonburg.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Harry Lee Lilly, 87, of Bridgewater, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Helen Trumbo Shank, 95, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the Harmen House of Woodland Park Circle at VMRC.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
