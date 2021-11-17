Lois Elaine Cook Auville, 91, of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
The Honorable Richard Allen Claybrook Jr., 69, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Dennis Craig Gochenour, 68, of Stanley, died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Dorothy Sue Simmers Michael, 78, of Dayton, died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at the home of her daughter in Mount Solon.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Brenda Marie Smith, 63, of Broadway, died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Julie Louise Thompson, 73, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Accordius in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.