Virginia C. Acosta, of Las Vegas, Nev., and formerly of Penn Laird, Va., died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
Constance Grace 'Conni' Evans, 67, of Massanutten, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Bellaire at Stone Port.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Christopher J. Grapes, 46, of Broadway, died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.
Arrangements are by Schindler Funeral Home in Gowanda, N.Y.
Shirley Bly Hammer, 94, of Franklin, W.Va., died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
