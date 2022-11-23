Russell Woodrow Kaplinger Jr., 76, of New Market, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Dennis Wayne Sellers, 75, of Broadway, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Glen Allen Showalter, 75, a resident at VMRC in Harrisonburg, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Jon Gordon Smith, 86, of Mount Jackson, died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
