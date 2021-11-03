Joseph Edward Acker III, 75, of Broadway, died Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Julius Everett Bradburn, 93, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at his home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Larry Franklin Eppard, 79, of Elkton, died Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Franklin Lee Gordon Sr., 50, of Elkton, died Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Richard C. Pace Jr., 83, of Rileyville, died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Page Memorial Hospital.
Donna Ramsey Smith, 66, of Shenandoah, died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
Wilton Bruce Thomas, 90, of Broadway, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
