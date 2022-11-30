Clyde D. “Gus” Bensenhaver, 82, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Harold “Hal” DuBois, 73, of Sugar Grove, W.Va., died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Denton Kisamore, 83, of Seneca Rocks, W.Va., died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Walter Lee McDaniel Sr., 85, of New Market, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Shenandoah Terrace in New Market.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
