Sharon Fox Embry, 72, of Luray, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Eleanor Elizabeth Tisinger Funkhouser, 93, of Mount Jackson, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Timberview Crossing in Timberville.
Arrangements are being handled by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Kenneth W. Huffman, 80, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Lewis “Frank” Moore of Luray, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Eric Clark Turner, 53, of Grottoes, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
