Gerald "Jake" R. Dunsmore, 81, of Mount Sidney, died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
Helen Frances Wenger Layman, 93, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Verne Clark Lewellen Jr., 84, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Alice Mae (Flanagan) Lilly, 85, of Timberville, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
James L. Martz, 88, of Stanley, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Frederick Bengtson "Rick" Rowe Jr., 53, of McGaheysville, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
