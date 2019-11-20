Joan Gray Aleshire, 69, of New Market, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Brenda Wheeler Carpenter, 70, of Mount Crawford, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Otho Lee Conley, 85, of Elkton, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Gene Harold Cooper, 89, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Charles Lee Deavers, 65, of Rockingham, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Byard Sanford “Doc” Deputy, 90, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Bobby Ray Flynn, 78, of Shenandoah, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Bobby Saylor Neff, 89, of Quicksburg, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at the home of his daughter in Woodstock.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson.
