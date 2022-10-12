Dennis Paul Boffo, 77, of Dayton, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Patricia Ann Bond-Clemmons, 76, of Morgantown, W.Va., and formerly of Moorefield, W.Va., died Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Stonerise Morgantown.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Julia Belle Brumback, 92, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Sunnyside Nursing Home in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Lucy Rawls Deyerle, 76, of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Wilma Temple, 71, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Choice Healthcare.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
