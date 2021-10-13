Katheryn Lou Bennett, 77, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Billy Wayne Borror, 64, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Accordius Health at Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Louise Callahan, 95, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Arrangements are pending at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Douglas Eugene “Poppy” Caracofe, 66, of McGaheysville, died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, with his wife and daughters by his side.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Helen Marie Housden, 86, of Front Royal, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Barbara Woods Powell, 70, of Stanardsville, died Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.
Arrangements are pending at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Dolores Ann Sowa, 87, a resident of Choice Healthcare at Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Lonnie Lee Vandevander, 51, of Riverton, W.Va., died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
William Stewart Walker, 100, a resident of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are pending at McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Philip James Wirdzek Jr., 69, of Luray, died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in his home, surrounded by family.
Arrangements are being handled by the Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
