Alma Bly Fadely, 82, of Mount Jackson, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester.
Dellinger Funeral Homes in Mount Jackson is handling arrangements.
Goldie Arvetta Rodeffer Landis, of Mount Crawford, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
James K. McLarty, 78, of Penn Laird, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Gene Riley Merritt, 74, of Franklin, W.Va., died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home.
Dewey Macauther See, 77, of Broadway, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
