Ray "Kenneth" Burner Jr., 75, of Shenandoah, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Jack Jay Denny, 45, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Randell Eugene "Randy" Gray Jr., 54, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Dwight Thomas Griffith, 75, of Luray, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Richard Lynn “Dick” Hughes, 79, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Helen Mae Fulk Knight, 85, of Fulks Run, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ralph Landis Jr., 85, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Fairmont Medical Center in Fairmont, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Darlene Kay Ketterman Michael, 77, of Deep Springs, Petersburg, W.Va., died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Barry Allan Presgraves, 79, of Luray, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Mary Ellen Pryor, 84, of Singers Glen, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Choice Health Care in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Deborah Lynn "Debbie" Warnaar died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at her home in Rockingham County.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
