Ronald Loyd Botkins, 64, of Broadway, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
John Philip Buel, 57, of Staunton, died Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Staunton.
Trudy Crystal Derrow, 64, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Lori Lee Taylor Downey, 62, of Elkton, died Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at the University of Maryland Hospital in Baltimore.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Alda V. Gunn, 81, of Lee, N.H., and formerly of Bridgewater, Va., died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Ellen (Wine) Huffman, 93, of Mount Sidney, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton.
Herbert Samuel Neher Jr., 80, of Scottsville, died Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at his home.
Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mary Virginia Balser Rinker, 78, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
