Dorothy Fifer Armentrout, 85, of Mount Solon, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Rosalee Kile Armstrong, 82, of Staunton, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Augusta Health.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home.
Richard Alvin Burke, 74, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Glendon Orville "Junior" Grandstaff, 91, of Luray, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Skyview Springs Nursing and Rehab.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Thelma Marie Floyd Hollar, 92, of Singers Glen, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Charlene R. Hunley, 91, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Augusta Medical Center.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Jeffrey Charles Johns, 51, of Lanette, Ala., and formerly of New Market, Va., died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Opelika, Ala.
Arrangements were handled by Bluffton Funeral Services in Lanett, Ala.
Joyce Marie Payne, 61, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Augusta Health.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Nicholas Browning Pile, 43, of Brandywine, W.Va., died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Betts and West Funeral Home in Nicholasville, Ky., and Basagic Funeral Home in West Virginia.
James “Jim” Mac Arthur Rodgers, 78, of Smithfield, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.
Arrangements are by Little's Funeral Home in Smithfield.
Floyd E. “Eddie Lee” Short, 53, of Gallatin, Tenn., and formerly of Stanley, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tenn.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
