Janet Lee Brown Gordillo, 81, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Jerry Wayne "Meatball" Hines, 78, of Mount Jackson, died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Lester Phillips Hogshead, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Aleksandr Aleksandrovich Ivanov, 54, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Parma, Ohio.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Lorna C. Morris, 94, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Pastor Hung Ku Park, 67, of Winchester, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
June Lucille Eby Rodes, 91, of Port Republic, died Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Yoder-Culp Funeral Home in Goshen, Ind.
Charles Ellsworth Smith, 87, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
John William Smith, 70, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.
Rachel Mae Whetzel, 77, of New Market, died Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Consulate of Woodstock.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Donna Stockbauer Wickenheiser, 71, of Bridgewater, Va., and formerly of Lancaster, Pa., died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
